Olivia Rodrigo looks smitten by Boyfriend Adam Faze as they spotted

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 03:38 pm
Olivia Rodrigo

The 18-year-old vocalist of Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo, and the 24-year-old Hollywood producer, Adam Faze seemed smitten as they leaned against a car to watch the sunset.

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam appeared to be in love as they chatted and laughed together with their arms around each other.

Adam dressed casually in a white T-shirt and trousers, while the Good 4 U singer sported a crop top and wide-leg slacks.

The couple went into a store before exiting hand-in-hand and parking next to a scenic overlook to watch the sunset.

Olivia and Adam sparked romance rumors last month while attending the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain together.

She and Adam, the co-founder of the production business Must B Nice, were overtly flirtatious at the time, according to sources.

“Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night,” an insider told E! News.

“They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all.

“It’s only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

