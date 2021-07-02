Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gets her hair transformed, have a look

Shahid Kapoor‘s wife Mira Rajput shared her pictures after a hair dye. Mira took to Instagram on Friday to share two pictures of her hair after getting fresh hair color.

Mira took to Instagram and shared pictures of her hair after getting a fresh color.

In pictures, Mira can be seen wearing a green floral top. Following the Covid-19 precautions she is seen wearing a mask at the salon. Her hair has been dyed light brown.

The mom of two captioned the post “Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother @nidapatel,”.

Take a look at her post: