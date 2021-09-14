Amazon unveils a Kindle software upgrade to simplify navigation

The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has recently redesigned the Kindle software in order to make navigation easier than ever.

At the bottom of the home screen, there is a two-tab bar that helps users toggle between “home” & “library” easily. Secondly, in order to instantly visit the most used features, there is an arrow on the top of the screen that upon being tapped, pops up options like Bluetooth, sync, brightness icon and other settings features.

Amazon revealed the news to its users about the roll-out to become functioning in the coming days, however, users with updated versions of Kindle are already enjoying the new upgrade.

The home and library screens will soon be improved as well, says the company. Users will soon be able to access the recently read books from the library in a swipe.