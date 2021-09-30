BCCI denies its involvement in the cancellation of Eng, NZ’s Pakistan tours

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) denied their involvement in the cancellation of the England and New Zealand tour to Pakistan after the Pakistan government claimed that threatening emails had originated from India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently suffered a huge shock with the cancellation of New Zealand and England’s respective series. This created a huge controversy and India’s name was dragged into the conversation as well.

The New Zealand team management cited ‘security threats’ as the reason behind their cancellation of the Pakistan tour.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry singled out India as the culprit behind these fake security threats.

He said, “The email [containing the security threats] was sent from an associated device in India using VPN, showing IP address location of Singapore,”

However, after this BCCI categorically denied their involvement and told their local news that Pakistan has an old habit of ‘using’ India’s name in all their ‘big or small news’ that too without any proof.

He said, “We wish Ramiz Raja good luck that Pakistan cricket reaches new heights under him. We want to clear one thing that the BCCI has no role in the cancellation of England and New Zealand tour to Pakistan,”

On the other hand, former cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar also claimed that this is a clear attempt to “isolate Pakistan once again”, so Pakistan should do everything in its power to push back. He also hinted that India’s involvement is written all over this.

BCCI official added, “I don’t know why some ex-Pakistan players are cursing the IPL for no reason? I read somewhere that Raja said that the Aussie players have even changed their DNA for the sake of the money they make by playing in the IPL. He accused Aussies of playing happily against India without their usual aggressive approach,”

“We understand that you are feeling bad but there is no need to drag India everywhere.”