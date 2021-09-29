British American Tobacco sets up office in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The British American Tobacco Group, the parent organisation of the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has invested in a shared business services setup in Pakistan and inaugurated its Islamabad office on September 28, 2021, a statement said.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer congratulated the company on setting up the new shared services business and said that the decision to set up its GBS office in Pakistan shows the commitment of the government to make Pakistan a business and investment-friendly country.

Pakistan has great talent, especially in IT and this move from the British American Tobacco has put Pakistan on the map for shared services hubs that will create greater employment and growth opportunities for the local talent, he added.

Commenting on the establishment of Global Business Services Office, Head of GBS project for Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad said that the group through GBS aims at creating 3,000+ job opportunities in the country over the years.

This creates a myriad of opportunities not only for the shared services industry but also for the current and emerging Pakistani talent who will be presented with the opportunities to work in environments with global exposure.

Ali Akbar, managing director and chief executive officer of Pakistan Tobacco Company said that the group’s decision to set up a GBS office in Pakistan will serve as an example for other multinationals to follow suit.