Christian Turner: ‘England cricket team will be in Karachi next year’

Suhaib Ahmed

30th Sep, 2021. 07:02 pm
Christian Turner: 'England cricket team will be in Karachi next year'

British High Commissioner, Christian Turner said on Thursday that the England cricket team will come to Karachi next year.

While addressing to World Maritime Day Seminar on Thursday, Christian Turner expressed hopes for the development of the metropolitan city in the near future.

He said, “We are looking forward to seeing the development of Karachi in near future. We want to bring back cricket to Pakistan. England cricket team will be in Karachi next year on an available window,”

Earlier, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) withdrew both their men and women cricket teams from the Pakistan tour citing security concerns causing mental pressure for their players.

