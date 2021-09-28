Cyclone ‘Gulab’ to cause heavy rains along Sindh-Makran coast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory stating that a low-pressure area, which is defined as a “remnant of the cyclonic storm Gulab”, is likely to emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea tomorrow (Wednesday) and cause extensive heavy rains along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

The low-pressure area, presently lying over central India, will track to the northwest direction (towards Indian Gujarat), stated PMD.

According to the advisory “The system is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea by September 29 (Wednesday night)/September 30 (Thursday morning) and regain intensity due to favorable environmental conditions”.

The PMD has stated that under the cyclone Gulab effect, there will be extensive rain-wind-thunderstorms with distributed heavy/very heavy falls, and very heavy at times, likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Ghotki districts of Sindh from September 28 to October 2.

Extensive rain-wind-thunderstorms with distributed heavy/very heavy falls, and enormously heavy at times, are also likely to occur in Bela, Awaran, Kech, Makran, and Panjgur districts of Balochistan between Thursday, September 30 and Sunday, October 3.

“Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat, and Jiwani,” the advisory further stated.

It also warned that windstorms “may cause damages to vulnerable structures”.

All concerned authorities have been requested to stay alert during the forecast period.