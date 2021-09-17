Govt charging 33% less taxes on petrol against previous govt: minister
ISLAMABAD: The government is charging only 16.4 per cent taxes on petrol, which was around 33 per cent less than the time of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) when the tax rate was as high as 52 per cent, a senior government official said on Friday.
In a tweet, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: “The current petroleum development levy (PDL) is Rs5.62 and sales tax is Rs11.76 and the total tax on petrol is Rs17.38/litre.”
Umar said that the base price of one litre petrol was Rs105.92 and the total price was Rs123.30; hence, the taxation rate/litre was 16.4 per cent, which is less by one-third of the time of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government when the tax was 52 per cent.”
The minister was responding to a tweet by the Pakistan People’s Party leader Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui who referred Asad Umar’s tweet written in February 2016 when he had said: “Petrol price without taxes is Rs46.80 and taxes (PDL+GST) on it are Rs24.50 so the total tax on petrol is now equal to 52 per cent.”
Addressing the planning minister in his tweet, Wahab said: “Can u please do the same mathematics now?”
After presenting the details of taxation on petrol, the minister asked Wahab “anything else do you want to ask?”
Read More
ACCA, CXO enter partnership to create learning opportunities
KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and CXO Private Limited...
Lucky Cement gets Environment Excellence Award
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th...
NITL launches Islamic Money Market Fund
KARACHI: The National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has launched NIT-Islamic Money Market...
Pakistan’s current account deficit swells to $2.29 billion in two months
KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit has widened to $2.29 billion during the...
Independent consultant to monitor Diamer-Basha Dam progress
KARACHI: The Ministry of Planning and Development is seeking services of a...