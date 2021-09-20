Greece saw a spike in international arrivals in August

Overall traffic at Greek airports increased by 53.7% in the first eight months of the year, but it was still down by 53.8% compared to the same time in 2019.

In August, Greece had an increase in overseas arrivals. International air traffic to Greece increased significantly in August, during the peak of the summer tourism season, according to civil aviation authority data released on Friday.

According to the data, arrivals nearly doubled in that month to 3,042,098, up from 1,666,222 a year earlier, when the world was seized by the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greece, where tourism accounts for around one-fifth of the Economy, experienced its worst air traffic decline on record in 2020, with arrivals falling by 75% from the previous year.

With vaccination rollouts and widely available Covid-19 testing this year, the administration expects a 50% increase over the levels recorded in 2019, before the pandemic struck, when the country received a record-breaking 30 million tourists.