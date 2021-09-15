Haris Tahir qualifies for the semi-final in Asian Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s Haris Tahir defeated UAE’s Khalid Kamani in the quarter-final of the 36th Asian Snooker Championship and qualified for the semi-final.

In the best-of-nine sets, Haris won by 5-2 and will take part in the semi-finals later today against the Iranian opponent.

Earlier, he beat Qatar’s Ali Alobaidli in the pre-quarterfinal by 4-2. His compatriot Babar Masih lost to Iran’s Siyavosh Mozayani by 2-4 in round-of-16.

Haris Tahir replaced Mohammad Asif, who failed to meet the vaccination criteria set by Qatar. The Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) decided to send Haris with Babar for the championship and IBSF 6 Red Snooker World Cup.