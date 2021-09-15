iPhone 13 and 13 Pro features dual eSIM support for the first time

Ever since the eSIMs became a thing, Apple introduced them in its iPhones starting from iPhone XR. With this, you could use one physical SIM along with one eSIM for dual SIM functionality.

With the new series announced, you have another way to use the dual SIM functionality. With the support of dual SIM via the physical SIM + eSIM iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, the new series also have the support for the dual eSIM functionality for the first time ever. This means that you can ditch the old physical SIm and completely switch to the eSIMs.

However, there is no official documentation from Apple there is a separate slot for physical SIm, which could work as the third SIM. So you should not get your hopes up.

There will still be a dual SIM feature. The only difference this time is that you will have two ways to achieve the dual SIM functionality.