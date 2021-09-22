Man called harry Potter shares a name with a Fictional Wizard

A man named Harry Potter has spent the last 25 years attempting to persuade others that he shares a name with the fictional wizard.

Potter, from Hampshire’s Waterlooville, claims he has been disciplined in football games and was even labeled a liar by his future wife after giving her his name, which he shares with J.K. Rowling’s fictional wizard.

“People just don’t believe me,” he told LADbible.

“When I was a young footballer, a referee threatened me with a red card for saying my name was Harry Potter.”

“When I met my wife Philippa on holiday in Greece, she didn’t believe me either.”

“People think it’s a wind-up. I’ve had the mick taken out of me over the years but you get used to it.”

Potter works in complaints and says that his name might make the job tough at times.

According to him, “When you ring someone up and they ask your name they usually dissolve into laughter or say, ‘You’re joking.”

“It makes making a complaint quite difficult.”