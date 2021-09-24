Mastercard becomes official payment technology partner of Expo 2020

KARACHI: Mastercard has shared a glimpse into the spectacular line-up of priceless possibilities visitors can expect at the biggest event ever to be hosted in the Arab world, a statement said on Friday.

As the official payment technology partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, the global technology company will connect people to their passions, provide a glimpse into a future powered by digital transformation, and share its industry-leading insights during the six-month period, it added.

“With one of the world’s biggest economic and cultural milestones fast approaching, Mastercard is geared to welcome people from across the globe and connect them to unforgettable experiences filled with priceless possibilities. Together with the Expo 2020 Dubai, we have curated a journey that will excite, inspire and mobilise millions of visitors. Together, we will start something priceless,” said Khalid Elgibali, division president of MENA, Mastercard.

Mastercard will connect guests to their passions through the introduction of its “Mastercard Cube”. The installation will immerse visitors in a range of multi-sensory experiences, as they embark on the priceless journeys tailored to their passion, including sports, food and music, plus being a “force for good”.

At the Cube, visitors will be wowed by mixed reality content that brings to life the next era of innovation, as Mastercard demonstrates how the power of payment technology will be harnessed to make life safer, easier and more connected for all.