Maya Ali latest pictures goes viral on social media

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 07:06 pm
Maya Ali

Popular Tv star Maya Ali recently went for gorgeous pictures that took our breath away as she looked stunning in her outfit.

Maya is a multi-talented woman who never ceases to impress her fans with her acting abilities. The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Maya Ali’s pictures received thousand of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

Take a look.

She shared the photo with the beautiful caption “Make yourself a Priority..🖤🤍”.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Semi-transparent Brazilian worm with clear internal system

Austin, Texas: The world of insects is full of wonders, including a...
2 hours ago
Woman spends $500 on life-saving surgery for pet goldfish

It cost 300 British pounds to save the life of a beautiful...
2 hours ago
Baby monkey riding a goat receives over 12 million views

On Twitter, the video has gotten over 11 million views and 534,000...
3 hours ago
India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute music

New Delhi: Plans are to replace the distinctive sound of ambulance sirens...
3 hours ago
Watch video: The bride and groom do push-ups onstage

This couple sets fitness goals in addition to couple goals on their...
3 hours ago
India: This viral footage shows how people ignore railway crossing safety guidelines

As Punjab struggles with the aftermath of the Amritsar train disaster, which...