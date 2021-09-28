Memes burst on life ‘before and after Instagram,’ according to social satire

Shaista Zafar

28th Sep, 2021. 05:27 pm
This is a collection of internet comedy from across the world. The media does not overlook or support any of the viewpoints expressed in this article. The content is solely intended as a parody.

Is ‘hearting’ (learn double-tapping) footage on Instagram your idea of having fun and being at peace?

Whether it’s idle scrolling, ‘stalking’ influencers, or stockpiling fashion ideas, life has changed (for the better or for the worst) since Instagram’s inception.

According to a 2019 study by the Royal Society for Public Health and the Young Health Movement, Instagram is the worst social media platform for mental health, with Snapchat coming in second.

Many others on Twitter appear to concur with this assessment, as they provide their own amusing take on how life has changed before and after Instagram.

