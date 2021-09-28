Memes burst on life ‘before and after Instagram,’ according to social satire
This is a collection of internet comedy from across the world. The media does not overlook or support any of the viewpoints expressed in this article. The content is solely intended as a parody.
Is ‘hearting’ (learn double-tapping) footage on Instagram your idea of having fun and being at peace?
Whether it’s idle scrolling, ‘stalking’ influencers, or stockpiling fashion ideas, life has changed (for the better or for the worst) since Instagram’s inception.
According to a 2019 study by the Royal Society for Public Health and the Young Health Movement, Instagram is the worst social media platform for mental health, with Snapchat coming in second.
Many others on Twitter appear to concur with this assessment, as they provide their own amusing take on how life has changed before and after Instagram.
Before Instagram: Unemployed
After Instagram: Influencer
— All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 16, 2021
Influencers be like –
Before Instagram After Instagram pic.twitter.com/syQGW2WHo0
— Kaagaz Scanner (@KaagazS) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: maggie
After Instagram : Tawa vegetable masala maggie
— 🐰 (@_geethikaa) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: Maggie
After Instagram: Maggie milk shake pic.twitter.com/hg2jolxYJR
— Shinchan 🇮🇳 (@TriggeredArmy21) September 16, 2021
before instagram: pani puri
after instagram: crispy thin flour shells stuffed with chickpeas, boiled potatoes and mint cilantro sauce dipped in spicy H2O
— ɐɥsuɐʞɐ (@acan_sha) September 16, 2021
Before instagram : Chhole Bhature
After instagram : chickpea curry with indian fried flatbreads
— Dipanshi!! (@DipanshiGuptaa) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram it was Samosa
After Instagram: Crisp Fried Wrap with potato fillings
— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) September 16, 2021
Before Instagram: Nature lover
After Instagram: pluviophile, nephophile, phalanaphile, dhimkanaphile.
— Shirin Sharma (@highonsaudade) September 16, 2021
