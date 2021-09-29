National T20: Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fined for slow over-rate

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 respectively for not maintaining the required over-rate during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Central Punjab was three overs behind in the match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was two overs short in their match against Southern Punjab on Saturday.

Both teams were fined as per Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel. This article deals with minimum over-rate offenses.

Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam accepted the fine imposed by match referee Iqbal Sheikh after pleading guilty to the charge recommended by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Aftab Gillani.

Shaheen Shah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azam Khan of Southern Punjab were fined 40% and 25% of their match fees, respectively, for violating the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during their teams’ National T20 matches against Southern Punjab and Balochistan, respectively, at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Both players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.”

The allegations were accepted by Azam and Shaheen, who pled guilty. On-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Imran Jawed requested the sanction, which match referee Nadeem Arshad leveled.

