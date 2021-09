National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 43 runs in the eighth match of National T20 Cup 2021 in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Central Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first. Central Punjab made 171 runs and gave the target of 172 runs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was all out on 128 runs.

Central Punjab

Hussain Talat remained the top scorer of Central Punjab, he scored 51 runs off 26 balls by smashing 5 boundaries and 3 sixes, he got catch out by Sahibzada Farhan on the ball of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ahmed Shehzad (40), Skipper Babar Azam (16), Muhammad Akhlaq (24), Shoaib Malik (24), Faheem Ashraf (0), Hasan Ali (1), Qasim Akram (5), Wahab Riaz (0).

Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Babar Azam, 4.5 ov), 2-82 (Ahmed Shehzad, 10.1 ov), 3-90 (Muhammad Akhlaq, 11.4 ov), 4-165 (Hussain Talat, 18.2 ov), 5-165 (Faheem Ashraf, 18.6 ov), 6-166 (Shoaib Malik, 19.2 ov)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Wasim remained the top scorers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by scoring 34 runs.

Skipper, Mohammad Rizwan (6), Israrullah (7), Adil Amin (0), Musadiq Ahmed (0), Iftikhar Ahmed (22), Asif Afridi (0), Shaheen Shah Afridi (12), Arshad Iqbal (0), Imran Khan (0)

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Israrullah, 2.3 ov), 2-16 (Mohammad Rizwan, 3.5 ov), 3-18 (Adil Amin, 3.6 ov), 4-19 (Musadiq Ahmed, 4.2 ov), 5-68 (Iftikhar Ahmed, 10.4 ov), 6-113 (Mohammad Wasim, 14.2 ov), 7-114 (Asif Afridi, 14.5 ov), 8-119 (Sahibzada Farhan, 15.5 ov), 9-126 (Arshad Iqbal, 16.3 ov), 10-128 (Shaheen Shah Afridi, 18.2 ov)

Squad

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.