National T20 Cup: Central Punjab win by 2 wickets against Balochistan

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeated Balochistan by 2 wickets in the fourth match of the National T20 Cup 2021 in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Balochistan won the toss and elected to bat first. but Balochistan’s batting lineup did not perform well as not a single batter reached 50.

Umaid Asif made the highest runs and remained not out, he scored 32 runs off 18 balls by hitting 3 sixes and a single boundary.

Kashif Bhatti scored 27 runs off 27 balls by hitting 2 sixes and 2 boundaries and got bowled by Wahab Riaz.

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Imam-ul-Haq, 2.1 ov), 2-51 (Bismillah Khan, 6.3 ov), 3-58 (Abdul Bangalzai, 7.4 ov), 4-68 (Ayaz Tasawwar, 10.2 ov), 5-73 (Akbar-ur-Rehman, 10.6 ov), 6-91 (Amad Butt, 14.1 ov), 7-125 (Kashif Bhatti, 18.5 ov)

Central Punjab’s batting also dissapointed a lot as only the skipper Babar Azam remained the top scorer by scoring 65 runs off 45 balls by smashing 8 boundaries and a six.

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Kamran Akmal, 1.5 ov), 2-18 (Ahmed Shehzad, 2.6 ov), 3-73 (Muhammad Akhlaq, 9.4 ov), 4-78 (Faheem Ashraf, 11.1 ov), 5-89 (Hussain Talat, 12.5 ov), 6-113 (Babar Azam, 15.4 ov), 7-120 (Ahmed Safi Abdullah, 16.5 ov), 8-120 (Hasan Ali, 16.6 ov)

Squad:

Balochistan:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.