Opec to stick to oil output deal

Web Desk News Agency

20th Sep, 2021. 01:29 pm
Opec

RIYADH: Opec and its allies will try to keep oil prices at $70/barrel in the first quarter of 2022, Arab News quoted Iraq’s oil minister, as saying, adding the group is expected to stick to its current production accord when it will meet in October “if prices remain stable”.

Iraq’s total oil exports, including those of the Kurdistan region in the north of the country, should stand at an average of 3.4 million barrels/day in September, Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, told a news conference in Baghdad.

However, he warned the future lockdowns or a decrease in oil prices could affect any decisions at the next month’s meeting.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 mins ago
Saudi holdings of US treasury bills rose for second month in a row

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holding of US Treasury securities increased for the second...
4 mins ago
Saudi Arabia seeks partners for water pipeline project

RIYADH: The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has invited expressions of interest...
6 mins ago
Growth in ESG investments support stronger asset inflows in GCC: Moody’s

DUBAI: The growing demand in Islamic and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-compliant...
7 mins ago
Saudi ministry launches initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry has launched an initiative to ensure implementation...
13 mins ago
UAE economy minister to visit Britain seeking trade deal

DUBAI: The UAE’s economy minister will lead a high-level delegation to Britain...
17 mins ago
Saudi, Oman ties open door for businesses to explore opportunities

JEDDAH: More Saudi businesses are actively exploring investment opportunities in Oman; following...