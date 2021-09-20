Opec to stick to oil output deal
RIYADH: Opec and its allies will try to keep oil prices at $70/barrel in the first quarter of 2022, Arab News quoted Iraq’s oil minister, as saying, adding the group is expected to stick to its current production accord when it will meet in October “if prices remain stable”.
Iraq’s total oil exports, including those of the Kurdistan region in the north of the country, should stand at an average of 3.4 million barrels/day in September, Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, told a news conference in Baghdad.
However, he warned the future lockdowns or a decrease in oil prices could affect any decisions at the next month’s meeting.
Read More
Saudi holdings of US treasury bills rose for second month in a row
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holding of US Treasury securities increased for the second...
Saudi Arabia seeks partners for water pipeline project
RIYADH: The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has invited expressions of interest...
Growth in ESG investments support stronger asset inflows in GCC: Moody’s
DUBAI: The growing demand in Islamic and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-compliant...
Saudi ministry launches initiative
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry has launched an initiative to ensure implementation...
UAE economy minister to visit Britain seeking trade deal
DUBAI: The UAE’s economy minister will lead a high-level delegation to Britain...