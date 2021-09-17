Pak v NZ: International cricketers comes in support of Pak after NZ cancelled the tour

Pak v NZ: Numerous international cricketers came forward and supported Pakistan after New Zealand called off their tour of Pakistan on a security threat.

Many international cricketers who have earlier toured Pakistan to play their series against Pakistan or toured Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) have shared their experience regarding the security of Pakistan and supported Pakistan.

Many international cricketers including former international cricketers have supported Pakistan and tweeted in favour of Pakistan.

Darren Sammy tweeted, “Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan”

“The @TheRealPCB and the government have worked so hard to get cricket back to Pakistan. Again I will say Pakistan is one of the safest places I’ve played cricket. The fans are amazing. I feel at home when I’m there. So disappointed right now.”

Sherfane Rutherford tweeted, “Feelings for my pakistani friends not a good news for cricket lovers.”

“I’ve travelled to many countries. Pakistani is the safest country for cricket and cricket loving country. #PAKvNZ”