Pak v NZ: International cricketers comes in support of Pak after NZ cancelled the tour
Pak v NZ: Numerous international cricketers came forward and supported Pakistan after New Zealand called off their tour of Pakistan on a security threat.
Many international cricketers who have earlier toured Pakistan to play their series against Pakistan or toured Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) have shared their experience regarding the security of Pakistan and supported Pakistan.
What they are saying! #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/6fSiQF8MqZ
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021
Many international cricketers including former international cricketers have supported Pakistan and tweeted in favour of Pakistan.
Darren Sammy tweeted, “Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues.Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan”
“The @TheRealPCB and the government have worked so hard to get cricket back to Pakistan. Again I will say Pakistan is one of the safest places I’ve played cricket. The fans are amazing. I feel at home when I’m there. So disappointed right now.”
“I’ve travelled to many countries. Pakistani is the safest country for cricket and cricket loving country. #PAKvNZ”
Danny Morrison tweeted, “Super sad!! Don’t know enough what’s going on??!… But truly love travelling around #Pakistan & cricket times of late in Pakistan Feel for all there @TheRealPCB @iramizraja”
Michael Vaughan tweeted, “Such a shame for Pakistan Cricket .. These late call offs will damage the game hugely financially .. Hopefully security issues can be resolved to allow cricket to be played again in Pakistan .. !!”
Rilee Rossouw tweeted, “Very sad to see the cancellation of the New Zealand tour to Pakistan.”
Dimuth Karunarathna tweeted, “Sad to note NZ tour of PK has been called off… 2 years ago @TheRealPCB security made sure we were ultra safe thro the entire tour with security protocol generally provided for Heads of State… #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK”
It must be noted here that New Zealand Cricket ‘unilaterally decided to call off Pakistan tour’ citing security threats despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foolproof security assurance to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
