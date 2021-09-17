PIA to operate a special flight to Damascus Arbaeen
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started a special flight operation to Syria’s capital Damascus for citizens planning to observe Arbaeen.
Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar, CEO PIA Arshad Malik, and Syria’s envoy to Pakistan also boarded the flight of PIA, PK-9501 departed for Damascus.
Boeing-777 also took off for Damascus for Arbaeen with 300 passengers on board.
According to the national airlines, 12 direct flights for Najaf, two for Baghdad, and four for Damascus from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports will be operated.
The special flight’s operation will continue till September 24. CEO Malik said that the operation has been launched to facilitate the citizens intending to observe Arbaeen.
Earlier this week, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started an Airbus-330 aircraft into its fleet with the purpose to upsurge flight operation and transport enhanced amenities to its passengers.
According to the details, the PIA recently has availed two Airbuses on lease via a tender.
Furthermore, one of the Airbus has reached Islamabad, while another will reach Pakistan in a couple of days.
