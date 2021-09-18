Real estate giant goes live with Oracle Cloud applications

LAHORE: Eighteen, a $2 billion real estate development, has successfully gone live with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to virtually manage its sales, finance, planning, HR, and supply chain processes.

Cloud applications will automate operations and provide updated information to make timely decisions.

“This is an extensive project that requires close alignment between all the business processes, including finance, supply chain, HR, operations, and customer service. We needed a secure, easy-to-use suite of applications that would enable our teams to gain intuitive, real-time access to data and be able to support management in making timely decisions,” said Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Eighteen.

“[The] reason for choosing Oracle is that we want minimal customisation and robust scalability for reporting and analytics. Oracle Fusion Cloud applications helped us improve operational efficiency in a big way,” he said.

“Oracle Fusion Cloud applications deliver a modern user experience and give organisations the ability to embrace the benefits of built-in analytics and artificial intelligence to better manage their business,” said Ahmed Sarwar, head of applications, Oracle South Asia Growth Economies.

“With Oracle’s innovation and updates, Eighteen can take advantage of the latest innovations in the Cloud to help its management team make timely and informed decisions, which is critical to succeed in an extremely competitive market,”he added.