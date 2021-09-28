Saudi Arabia aims to improve competency in industrial sector

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef revealed on Monday that the kingdom plans to build a competency-based industrial sector, Al Ekhbariya, local TV reported.

He made the remarks during a meeting about the newly launched Human Capability Development Programme, highlighting that Saudi companies have high capabilities and international competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Hamad Al Sheikh noted that the programme will help improve the skills of students and provide lifetime education opportunities for citizens.

Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al Rajhi, said that the programme also aims to develop the labor market, starting from preparing youths for the future.

Reportedly, the programme was launched on September 15 by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

As a national strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market, it includes 89 initiatives aimed at achieving 16 strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.