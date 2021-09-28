Saudi Arabia aims to improve competency in industrial sector

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 03:04 pm
Saudi Arabia: 3 Soldiers Convicted Of "High Treason" Executed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef revealed on Monday that the kingdom plans to build a competency-based industrial sector, Al Ekhbariya, local TV reported.

He made the remarks during a meeting about the newly launched Human Capability Development Programme, highlighting that Saudi companies have high capabilities and international competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Hamad Al Sheikh noted that the programme will help improve the skills of students and provide lifetime education opportunities for citizens.

Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al Rajhi, said that the programme also aims to develop the labor market, starting from preparing youths for the future.

Reportedly, the programme was launched on September 15 by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

As a national strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market, it includes 89 initiatives aimed at achieving 16 strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

45 mins ago
Rust-resistant seeds can significantly increase wheat production: minister

ISLAMABAD: Through managing the controllable factors, which included the availability of the...
51 mins ago
Full US recovery to take time: Fed official

NEW YORK: A full US economic recovery "will take time to complete," a...
1 hour ago
Govt ready to increase per acre yield: official

ISLAMABAD: As the wheat sowing season nears, farmers are being made aware...
1 hour ago
Pak-China experts to build better digital payment system

BEIJING: The Pakistan government is focusing on the development of e-commerce with...
3 hours ago
Digital infrastructure enabled Saudi Arabia to confront pandemic

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s strong digital infrastructure has enabled the public and private...
3 hours ago
Sipchem begins hydrogen supply to Aramco firm

RIYADH: Sahara International Petrochemical Co has begun supplying hydrogen to Saudi Aramco...