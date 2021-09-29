Shahbaz Sharif lied for more than an hour: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry held a press conference in Islamabad to deliver details of the money-laundering case against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

Chaudhry said that “he (Shahbaz Sharif) lied for more than one hour during the briefing”.

“Shahbaz held a long press conference today but nobody was able to understand what he was trying to say,” Fawad said. “He continued to lie throughout the one hour and 10 minutes of the press conference instead of providing answers to the allegations cases against him.”

Earlier in the day Shahbaz held a press conference after a UK court ordered his and his family’s bank accounts reinstated.

The PML-N president stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not provide evidence for corruption of “even a single penny” against him and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Fawad said that the “Sharif family has become habitual to distorting the truth.”

He further stated: “Unfortunately, fake news was disseminated two days ago and all those involved in publishing the news are well-known to the public for having ties with the Sharif family”.

“The headlines that were carried [by a media outlet] were part of a fake propaganda,” Chaudhry continued, adding that the money-laundering investigation started against the Sharif family in London was “not started upon the request of the Pakistani government.”