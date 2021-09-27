Umar Akmal need prayers from his fans for his strong comeback
Pakistani cricketer, Umar Akmal asked for prayers from his fans for his strong comeback in the cricket.
He is confident to make his comeback in his national team after returning to competitive cricket following the completion of his 18-months ban due to violating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s anti-corruption code.
Recently, on Twitter, one of his fan posted prayers for him and his strong comeback to which he replied his fan with a ‘Palms up together’ emoji and asked for prayers from all of his fans.
— Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) September 27, 2021
With his return to competitive cricket, his fans and followers are keen to see him wearing Pakistan’s shirt once again.
It must be noted here that Umar paid a fine of PKR 4.2 million (part of his rehabilitation process) to return to domestic cricket, and now he is representing Central Punjab (CP) in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2021.
