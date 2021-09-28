Usman Khawaja discusses about Indo-Pak bilateral matches with ICC and CA

Australian cricketer, Usman Khawaja said that he has discussed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Australia (CA) about the resumption of India and Pakistan bilateral matches.

While talking on his YouTube channel, Usman said that he misses seeing India and Pakistan bilateral matches.

Usman Khawaja said, “The thing I miss most about international cricket and I know growing up watching my parents watch with, my dad watching cricket, it’s the India vs Pakistan matches. I absolutely hate the fact that it doesn’t happen anymore. I think it’s the biggest thing that cricket is missing and it’ll be such an amazing thing if we can get those two countries to play again.”

“It’s something I’ve been pushing with the ICC. I’ve had chats with the people at the ICC about this. I’ve had chats with Cricket Australia about this. I think it’s the one thing that can bring the two countries together,”

Pakistan and India last played in a bilateral series back in 2012 and 2013 in India and have faced each other in ICC competitions since then.

India and Pakistan will play together in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 on 24th October.