6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan’s Iwate Prefecture

06th Oct, 2021. 11:53 am

TOKYO: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on Wednesday struck off Japan’s Iwate Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 2:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.0 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.

The quake logged 5 plus in some parts of Iwate Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

