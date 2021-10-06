6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan’s Iwate Prefecture
TOKYO: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on Wednesday struck off Japan’s Iwate Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The quake occurred at around 2:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.0 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.
The quake logged 5 plus in some parts of Iwate Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
Read More
Chinese envoy rejects US accusations at UN debate
UNITED NATIONS: In exercising the right of reply at the General Debate...
UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change
GENEVA: More than five billion people could have difficulty accessing water in...
British envoy in Kabul as Taliban seek to break isolation
KABUL, Oct 5, 2021 (AFP) - A top British envoy held talks with...
World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' damage
NEW YORK, (AFP) - Governments moved Monday to limit the fallout from...
US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August
WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports,...