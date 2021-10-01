Alizeh Shah sizzles in her latest photo

Web Desk BOL News

01st Oct, 2021. 09:16 pm
alizeh shah

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress, known for her beautiful looks and flawless fashion sense.

She is a famous actress who has starred in both dramas and big-budget films.

Popular Pakistani star Alizeh Shah shares her latest gorgeous photo with her fans on her Instagram account.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing a casual shirt to her Instagram account.

While the fans showered love with their comments on the photo.

 

