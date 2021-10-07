Educational institutes to resume normal classes from Oct 11: Asad Umar

After witnessing a decline in the spread of the coronavirus, Planning Minister Asad Umar announced on Thursday that the National Command and Operation Centre has given the go-ahead to schools for the resumption of “normal classes” from October 11.

“Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday, October 11,” tweeted Umar.

Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2021

Last month, the NCOC chief had tweeted that the country’s nerve centre in the fight against COVID-19 had decided to lower the age limit for coronavirus vaccination to 12 years.

In the same tweet, the minister had also shared that the government would launch special drives in schools to make it easier for children to get vaccinated.

In today's NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 28, 2021