Educational institutes to resume normal classes from Oct 11: Asad Umar

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 07:33 pm
Federal Government schools

After witnessing a decline in the spread of the coronavirus, Planning Minister Asad Umar announced on Thursday that the National Command and Operation Centre has given the go-ahead to schools for the resumption of “normal classes” from October 11.

“Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday, October 11,” tweeted Umar.

Last month, the NCOC chief had tweeted that the country’s nerve centre in the fight against COVID-19 had decided to lower the age limit for coronavirus vaccination to 12 years.

In the same tweet, the minister had also shared that the government would launch special drives in schools to make it easier for children to get vaccinated.

The resumption of normal classes would be welcome news for educational institutes as they have been operating at 50% attendance in the country, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

9 hours ago
Aussie researchers confident about nasal spray becoming COVID-19 breakthrough

SYDNEY: Australian respiratory researchers are preparing to start the next stages in...
1 day ago
Dr Azra directs vaccination teams to coordinate on measles drive

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho advised the vaccination teams deployed for...
2 days ago
Science seeks ancient plants to save favourite foods

From a bowl of rice to a cup of coffee, experts say...
2 days ago
Pakistan confirms 1,308 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday confirmed 1,308...
5 days ago
Pakistan reports an increase in Dengue cases

Peshawar: The dengue cases are constantly increasing in the province of KPK,...
5 days ago
Pakistan reports over 1,600 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan has reported new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours,...