Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat says ‘Shamita Shetty had biased opinion’
Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat, the three Bigg Boss OTT competitors, will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house tonight. And it appears that they have already reached a point of disagreement.
While the three had a strong friendship on Bigg Boss OTT, it will be interesting to see if the chemistry changes inside Bigg Boss 15 house.
When Salman Khan asks Nishant Bhat, ‘What mistake did Shamita make in Bigg Boss OTT?’ Nishant replies, ‘She becomes a bit biased and she finds it problematic when unable to control others.’
Shamita hits back saying“No, I am not. I have never forced anyone to do anything.”
Not only this, when Salman asks Pratik that he shared a good bond with Nishant, he replies, “Yes, we were good friends in that house, it is yet to see how the bond is in this house.”
Have a look!
Read More
Shehzad Roy plea to citizens to get Covid vaccine 'before it’s too late'
Shehzad Roy is a singer, recently took to social media to urge...
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab beats Southern Punjab by 7 wickets
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by 7 wickets in...
Pandora Papers: Shaukat Tarin, Moonis Elahi among 700 Pakistanis named in leaks
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) exposed “Pandora Papers” — major...
Hiba Bukhari showing her singing skills in a recent show, watch video
Hiba Bukhari is a well-known Pakistani actress who has gained popularity in...
Is it possible to see 360 degree rainbow from airplane?
Rainbows are one of nature’s most beautiful sights, an optical and meteorological...