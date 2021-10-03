Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat says ‘Shamita Shetty had biased opinion’

Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat, the three Bigg Boss OTT competitors, will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house tonight. And it appears that they have already reached a point of disagreement.

While the three had a strong friendship on Bigg Boss OTT, it will be interesting to see if the chemistry changes inside Bigg Boss 15 house.

When Salman Khan asks Nishant Bhat, ‘What mistake did Shamita make in Bigg Boss OTT?’ Nishant replies, ‘She becomes a bit biased and she finds it problematic when unable to control others.’

Shamita hits back saying“No, I am not. I have never forced anyone to do anything.”

Not only this, when Salman asks Pratik that he shared a good bond with Nishant, he replies, “Yes, we were good friends in that house, it is yet to see how the bond is in this house.”

Have a look!