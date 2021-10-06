Bobby Deol meme claims to have fixed Facebook and WhatsApp outage

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 12:26 pm
As people from all over the world had trouble accessing Facebook-owned social media platforms on Monday night, a Twitter post claiming that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol helped in the restoration has sent netizens in a snit.

“This is what happened when you all were sleeping,” said the title of a post dedicated to the ‘Gupt’ actor by the popular Twitter account ‘Bobbywood.’

The post includes two images: one of the Bobby Deol seated in front of a computer in a scene from the 1998 film ‘Solider,’ and the other of a notice box with the option to restore Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram.

The handle has over 24,000 followers on the microblogging platform, so it didn’t take long for the followers to notice the comical post.

Take a look at some of the amusing meme responses below:

 

 

