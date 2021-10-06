Bobby Deol meme claims to have fixed Facebook and WhatsApp outage
As people from all over the world had trouble accessing Facebook-owned social media platforms on Monday night, a Twitter post claiming that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol helped in the restoration has sent netizens in a snit.
“This is what happened when you all were sleeping,” said the title of a post dedicated to the ‘Gupt’ actor by the popular Twitter account ‘Bobbywood.’
The post includes two images: one of the Bobby Deol seated in front of a computer in a scene from the 1998 film ‘Solider,’ and the other of a notice box with the option to restore Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram.
This is what happened when you all were sleeping pic.twitter.com/um3QEh6UCR
— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) October 5, 2021
The handle has over 24,000 followers on the microblogging platform, so it didn’t take long for the followers to notice the comical post.
Take a look at some of the amusing meme responses below:
what if he clicked NO
— Shuja Hasan (@shujahoonmein) October 5, 2021
Lord Bobby the Restorer
— Mehshal Sookha (@mehshal) October 5, 2021
he's back at it again, always busy saving lives <3
— chak de gangland (@matharutaran) October 5, 2021
Everything is planned
— Udit (@udit_buch) October 5, 2021
sunny paaji right now : pic.twitter.com/AtlethlR8F
— t//biryaniguy (@BiryaniGuy) October 5, 2021
King Bobby saved the world yet again, Thankyou King
— Ashwani Pratap Singh (@Ashwani45singh) October 5, 2021
I say this guy fixed everything pic.twitter.com/FdPPxLsmI5
— Saksham chhabra (@hotcrospuns) October 5, 2021
