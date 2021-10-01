Covid-19 claims 56 more lives across Pakistan

The coronavirus pandemic claimed 56 more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, data issued from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan also reported 1,411 fresh infections, taking the total number of virus cases to 1,246,538.

The NCOC said that the total number of recoveries across the country stands at 1,170,590 while the number of active cases has risen to 48,163.

The country’s nerve centre against the coronavirus said that after the deaths of 56 people over the past 24 hours, the nation-wide death toll has risen to 27,785.

Reportedly, Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of virus cases with 457,928 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported a total of 431,666 infections.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported a total of 174,017 coronavirus cases, so far, while Balochistan recorded a total of 32,926 cases.