Crosby back in practice for NHL Penguins after surgery
WASHINGTON, Oct 9, 2021 (AFP) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice with the National Hockey League club on Saturday for the first time since undergoing left wrist surgery on September 8.
But the 34-year-old Canadian center was not listed on the roster for a final pre-season game against Columbus and is questionable at best for Tuesday’s NHL season opener at reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.
“He is on schedule. And it does indicate progress,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.
“That’s obviously his first practice joining the group. I would anticipate more of that moving forward. We’re real encouraged by the progress he has made to this point.
“He’s in terrific shape. He has been working real hard.”
Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time NHL Most Valuable Player, led the Penguins with 24 goals and 38 assists last season but managed only one goal in Pittsburgh’s first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.
Crosby was expected to need at least six weeks to recover from the operation, a timetable that would cause him to miss at least the opening week of the 2021-22 campaign.
Sullivan said he expects Crosby will travel with the team to Florida, but that would likely be only for workouts and not to play against the Lightning on Thursday at Florida.
The Penguins also lack second-line center Evgeni Malkin, expected to be sidelined until at least mid-December after knee surgery in June.
Crosby’s usual top-line center spot was manned by Jeff Carter in practice.
Read More
T20 World Cup Squad 2021: Complete list of players - Afghanistan
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its final ICC T20 World Cup...
Atif Aslam to sing official anthem of T20 World Cup for Pakistan: sources
Pakistan's iconic singer Atif Aslam will be adding his magic to Pakistan's...
Messi praises 'improving' Argentina as Qatar beckons
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi hailed the performance of his team...
National T20 Cup: Balochistan vs Sindh Live Score - Match 29
National T20 Cup: Today Balochistan will face Sindh in the twenty-ninth match...
Sri Lanka select final squad for T20 World Cup
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20...