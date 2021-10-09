Daraz Express turns three

KARACHI: South Asia’s e-commerce market leader, Daraz, celebrates this month the third anniversary of its digitalised logistics arm, Daraz Express, a statement said.

As the first digitalised logistics company designed for e-commerce operations across Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Nepal, DEX has seen rapid growth since its launch in 2018, delivering close to 65 million packages during this period.

Today, it supports over two-thirds of deliveries purchased on Daraz’s e-commerce platform and employs close to 6,500 delivery drivers, or ‘DEX Heroes’.

Daraz’s founder and CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen, said that DEX was launched to provide a more seamless and integrated service for both sellers and customers, and open up commerce across the region.

“This is an important milestone for our business and DEX has been a huge success. It has grown significantly over the last three years with more than 240 logistics facilities across South Asia, enabling us to deliver over six million packages each month.

“It is not only allowing us to connect buyers to customers across geographically challenging markets but the efficiencies we have created through our digitalised offering have enabled us to deliver packages 1 to 2 days faster than other service providers at a reduced cost and higher success rates.”

“Expanding the reach and ongoing efficiencies of DEX is a key part of our strategy, moving forward to unlock the potential of the region where we want to reach 100 million customers by 2030. While it plays a key role in enabling the rapid growth of our e-commerce platform, our intention is that DEX will also advance other businesses in the region by providing more effective and efficient logistics support,” Mikkelsen said.

DEX regional head Zeeshan Ali Khan said that the business arm has been able to improve its speed and service quality of delivery through the use of advanced technologies, as well as infrastructure and fleet expansion.

“We are proud to reach this milestone, and a key enabler of our success and growth over these last three years has been our relentless focus on customer service and quality.”

“Our DEX Heroes are out on the road each day to ensure customers receive their orders on time and in quality condition, while we place a lot of emphasis on the world-class logistics technology that we utilise, our DEX Heroes are truly the backbone of the operation,” Khan said.

As Daraz gears up for the annual Singles’ Day Sale, 11.11, DEX will onboard an additional 5,000 DEX Heroes to ensure timely deliveries across South Asia during the world’s largest shopping festival.