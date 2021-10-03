Did everything to bring international cricket back to Pakistan: Wasim Khan

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan, after stepping down from his duties, wrote in his notes that he came to Pakistan with a goal to improve its image and to bring back international cricket.

Wasim Khan stepped down from his duties as chief executive of the PCB last month after rising differences with new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. He joined the board in 2019 and his contract was to expire next year.

In a post on LinkedIn, Wasim Khan said, “Unfortunately my time at the Pakistan Cricket Board has come to an end.”

“As a British Pakistani and a former professional cricketer, I committed to moving to Pakistan just under 3 years ago, so that I could contribute to improving the global image of the PCB and the country. My aim was to contribute to the betterment of the game under the spotlight of a cricket crazed nation of 220 million people,” he wrote.

Highlighting the challenges he faced during his tenure at the PCB, Wasim Khan said: “Bringing International cricket back, mixed in with sleepless nights dealing with crisis management, or averting a potential crisis, and navigating through highly politically charged situations were just part and parcel of the exhilaration that came with the role.

The former PCB chief admitted that he took snap judgments and made some mistakes, but that being at peace with himself during the tremendous media scrutiny that followed his decisions allowed him to deal with what he didn’t get right in an open and honest manner.

“I am grateful that my experiences taught me the art of peripheral vision and helped me to develop political intelligence,” he said.

Wasim Khan said Pakistan cricket ignited his soul like nothing else, and he considers himself fortunate to have played a little part in its history.