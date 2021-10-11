Did you know Nike track shoes used in 1972 Olympic trials sold for $50K
A pair of shoes used in an Olympic marathon trial in the United States sold for 50,000.
According to a report by a foreign news agency, Dave Russell of Sacramento, USA, said that he sold this pair of shoes made by Nike company to a chain of hotels in Eugene, Oregon, USA last month. ۔
According to Dave, the company is building a property for Nike products. He said he was 25 years old when he qualified for the marathon trial from Eugene City. This year, the shoes and the Nike brand were unveiled for the first time.
These shoes were used in the 1972 marathon trial. These shoes are also called moon shoes. These shoes were specially made for running. The shoes were put up for auction at a New York auction house.
According to the Nike company, the number of these specially made shoes was only 12, since then no such shoes have been made, these shoes are a rare status.
Read More
Man catches the balls in shaving cream sets a world record
When one of two Idaho men tossed 35 ping pong balls that...
Watch: Aerial photos of Camelot theme park inspired by King Arthur
This medieval-style theme park, inspired by the tale of Camelot, was once...
The woman filed for divorce citing a unique reason
The more love and mutual respect are involved in a marital relationship,...
Women were completely unaware that her dog was blind
A veterinary specialist has called an extraordinary dog whose owner didn't realize...
Bosnian man builds a revolving home as a memorial to his wife
A family residence in a tiny village in northern Bosnia is in...