Did you know Nike track shoes used in 1972 Olympic trials sold for $50K

A pair of shoes used in an Olympic marathon trial in the United States sold for 50,000.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, Dave Russell of Sacramento, USA, said that he sold this pair of shoes made by Nike company to a chain of hotels in Eugene, Oregon, USA last month. ۔

According to Dave, the company is building a property for Nike products. He said he was 25 years old when he qualified for the marathon trial from Eugene City. This year, the shoes and the Nike brand were unveiled for the first time.

These shoes were used in the 1972 marathon trial. These shoes are also called moon shoes. These shoes were specially made for running. The shoes were put up for auction at a New York auction house.

According to the Nike company, the number of these specially made shoes was only 12, since then no such shoes have been made, these shoes are a rare status.