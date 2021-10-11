Govt strives to include maximum youth to national job market: official

ISLAMABAD: The government was striving to include the maximum number of young people into the national job market by creating massive employment opportunities under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), an official said.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that so far over 33,000 youth got various jobs, as there has been a massive increase in the economic activity due to the disbursement of a large number of soft loans, amounting to Rs21 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

The concessionary loans of Rs2.6 billion has been disbursed among the youth during the last two weeks, as the partner banks of Kamyab Jawan Programme has expedited the loan disbursement process, he added.

Dar said that efforts were being made to ensure equal distribution of the resources among the youth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make the young people successful by providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement.

Meanwhile, he tweeted a success story of Mehwish Hayat who succeeded to open her own beauty salon after getting a soft loan under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a video message, Mehwish, who is from Karachi, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP team for helping in fulfilling her dream of establishing her own business.