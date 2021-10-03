Hiba Bukhari showing her singing skills in a recent show, watch video
Hiba Bukhari is a well-known Pakistani actress who has gained popularity in recent years. Hiba made her acting debut in 2015 with “Teri Meri Jodi,” and the following year in “Choti Si Zindagi,”
Hiba Bukhari has been a part of blockbuster dramas like Deewangi, Tarap, and many others. Hiba’s superhit drama serial Fitoor just ended. Hiba Bukhari is currently starring in two dramas Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.
Hiba Bukhari is a gifted actress who is also really attractive. Hiba is not only a talented actor, but she also has blessed with beautiful vocals. Hiba Bukhari was invited to a recent episode of “G Sarkar.” On the show she sung the iconic song of Nazia Hassan “Dil Ki Lagi” and she absolutely nailed the song.
Have a look!
