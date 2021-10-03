Horoscope Today, 3 October 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way, and whether the stars are in your favor or not. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read the predictions for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

The problem is that we spend far too much of our time plotting and planning. We spend much too much time worrying about how our activities will turn out. Take a more spontaneous attitude today, that’s what you’re being encouraged to accomplish. To honor your emotions and say exactly what’s on your mind without filtering anything. Aries, this could be the start of something wonderful.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taurus, it doesn’t have to be a binary choice. It doesn’t have to be a binary choice. Along with your day work, you can carve out time to pursue your interests. To learn the bachata, join a reading club, produce a podcast, or try your hand at pottery. It’s all about how you plan your day.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

There’s no denying it, Gemini, you’ve been battered and abused. Do you want to wear your scars as a badge of honor, though? Now is the time to be honest with yourself. To decide which of the stories you’d like to carry with you into the future. Something tells you that you’re supposed to let go of the old, tear down the barriers, and make that paradigm change.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Cancer, the month of October, carries with it a long-term answer to your financial difficulties. We’re talking significant revenues combined with a sense of security about where you’re at. Everything is just how it seems on paper! Soak up the sensation of being held and cared for by the Universe.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

What makes you happy, Leo? What are the passions that motivate you to get out of bed every day? The cards are calling your attention to something you’ve been disregarding as a side project. Allow yourself to fantasize about a parallel reality in which you are enjoying your best life while doing what you love the most.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Virgo, the energy of change has been sparked. You’re in the mood to straighten things out, both personally and professionally. However, resist the impulse to make snap decisions. Decisions you may come to regret in the future. It’s wise to think things out before acting, especially since we’re in the midst of the retrograde season. You’re being advised about having an on-again, off-again relationship in the sphere of romance. If you wait for them to have “the discussion,” Virgo, you may have to wait an eternity.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Libra, silence isn’t deafening. It’s brimming with limitless potential. It is from the shunya zone that fresh thoughts and revelations originate. As a result, allow yourself to lean into this silence without feeling guilty about it. Recognize that you can only be of service to the world if you replenish your reserves. Some of you may also be feeling overburdened by your interpersonal relationships. Trust the voice in your head telling you that getting some distance is a good thing.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

What if we’re all part of a computer simulation? What if the things we take so seriously are only a part of God’s grand scheme? Accept everything today and reject nothing. Accept everything and reject nothing, we say again and again. You’ll be able to rise above your circumstances if you learn to go with the flow. Know that the delays and problems are part of the plan as well.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Sagittarius, there are a number of tempting offerings on the table. But, in the long run, do they all appear to be reliable? That’s something to consider before signing your signature on the dotted line. You’re being asked to be responsible when it comes to love and relationships.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Capricorn, the Universe operates in mysterious ways. The Universe has a mysterious way of working. When you follow a route that isn’t in line with your soul’s purpose, you’ll encounter a variety of obstacles and hurdles. On the other side, when you serve in the way that you were created to serve, the barriers begin to fall away, and miracles become commonplace.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This weekend, spirituality and soulfulness take center stage. You’re getting a better sense of your spiritual connection. The understanding that you are, in essence, the moving Universe. Some of you may be moved to explore the divine and healing arts, as well as to share your gift of clairvoyance with the rest of the world. Believe what your intuition is telling you right now and at all times.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You won’t be able to achieve your goals until you take action. If you’re not careful, you’ll find yourself trapped in a world of harmless, sedentary illusions. You will receive assistance in recognizing roadblocks to your goals. The numbers 9 and 12 as well as the letters D, C, J, and T will bring you good fortune.