Mike Haysman love Pakistan’s hospitality, watch video

Former Australian cricketer and commentator, Mike Haysman revealed his journey as a cricket commentator in Pakistan.

Recently, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared his interview video on various social media platforms.

In the video, Mike said that he has always loved to travel to Pakistan and appreciated the hospitality he received there over the last couple of weeks.

He said that he toured Pakistan for the first time during the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup for commentary, and was so excited to come to Pakistan as the country had always fascinated him.

He added that this was his seventh tour of Pakistan, and had always felt the love the fans have for cricket in Pakistan.

He further added that the people in Pakistan are always hospitable as they go out of their way to make him feel at home.

Mike Haysman also talked about his friendship with the PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja. He revealed that he really enjoys Ramiz’s company, as they both travel together whenever Ramiz came to South Africa for his commentary duties.

He said that Ramiz’s appointment as PCB’s chairman is a positive sign for Pakistan Cricket as the newly elected chairman has a set idea on how to take cricket forward in Pakistan.

He added that Ramiz will rattle a few cages as he is a determined person, and he will surely help in developing good cricket in Pakistan.

Watch interview