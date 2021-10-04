Muhammad Hafeez recovers from dengue, will resume practice from today
Muhammad Hafeez will resume his practice from today after being fully recovered from dengue fever.
Hafeez contracted dengue fever last week and had to step down from matches of the first leg of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi. He will be seen in action in the second leg scheduled to start on October 6 in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
When he reassesses his fitness level after the training session, the all-rounder will advise his team, Central Punjab, about his availability.
Hafeez contracts dengue virus
Muhammad Hafeez had been diagnosed with dengue fever on September 28, according to family sources.
Food sickness struck the cricketer shortly after arriving in Islamabad for the National T20 Cup.
According to media, Hafeez withdrew from the opening leg of the National T20 Cup owing to a gastrointestinal virus.
Doctors took a blood sample from the cricketer after he returned, and his dengue test was positive, according to medical sources.
Read More
Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle's record, becomes the fastest to reach 7000 T20 runs
Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam on Sunday achieved another milestone. He became...
Shan Masood's sister passes away, criketeres offer their condolences
Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood's sister Meesha passes away on Saturday. Former and...
National Hockey League-2021 will be held on Oct 4, says DG Sports KP
PESHAWAR: All preparations for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 finalized, would...
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab beats Southern Punjab by 7 wickets
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by 7 wickets in...
Ramiz Raja warns PCB officials drawing huge salaries
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja issued an indirect warning to...