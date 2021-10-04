Muhammad Hafeez recovers from dengue, will resume practice from today

04th Oct, 2021. 02:09 pm
Muhammad Hafeez will resume his practice from today after being fully recovered from dengue fever.

Hafeez contracted dengue fever last week and had to step down from matches of the first leg of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi. He will be seen in action in the second leg scheduled to start on October 6 in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When he reassesses his fitness level after the training session, the all-rounder will advise his team, Central Punjab, about his availability.

Hafeez contracts dengue virus

Muhammad Hafeez had been diagnosed with dengue fever on September 28, according to family sources.

Food sickness struck the cricketer shortly after arriving in Islamabad for the National T20 Cup.

According to media, Hafeez withdrew from the opening leg of the National T20 Cup owing to a gastrointestinal virus.

Doctors took a blood sample from the cricketer after he returned, and his dengue test was positive, according to medical sources.

