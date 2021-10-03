National T20 Cup: Central Punjab beats Southern Punjab by 7 wickets

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by 7 wickets in the 18th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Faheem Ashraf was the man of the match as he took 3 wickets (Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin) for his team. Earlier, Central Punjab won the toss and elected to field first.

Azam Khan was the top scorer of Southern Punjab, as he scored 45 runs off 41 balls. He smashed 3 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Agha Salman was the second top scorer of Southern Punjab, as he scored 40 runs off 29 balls. He smashed 5 boundaries.

Zeeshan Ashraf (0 off 1), Sohaib Maqsood (0 off 2), Khushdil Shah (2 off 5), Aamer Yamin (c) (0 off 1), Mohammad Imran (5 off 9), Hassan Khan (9 off 13), Zia-ul-Haq (0 off 1), Mohammad Ilyas (6 off 6), Naseem Shah (8 off 5)

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Zeeshan Ashraf, 0.1 ov), 2-1 (Sohaib Maqsood, 0.5 ov), 3-85 (Agha Salman, 11.4 ov), 4-89 (Azam Khan, 12.2 ov), 5-90 (Aamer Yamin, 12.4 ov), 6-90 (Khushdil Shah, 13.2 ov), 7-101 (Mohammad Imran, 15.6 ov), 8-102 (Zia-ul-Haq, 16.2 ov), 9-105 (Hassan Khan, 16.6 ov), 10-119 (Naseem Shah, 18.4 ov)

Skipper Babar Azam was the top scorer of Central Punjab as he scored 59 runs off 49 balls. He smashed 5 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Kamran Akmal was the second top scorer in Central Punjab as he scored 28 runs off 26 balls. He smashed 3 boundaries.

Ahmed Shehzad (9 off 7), Qasim Akram (10 off 13), Hussain Talat (10 off 10)

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Ahmed Shehzad, 1.2 ov), 2-76 (Kamran Akmal, 10.1 ov), 3-103 (Qasim Akram, 14.4 ov)

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.