National T20 Cup: Live | Balochistan vs Central Punjab | Match 28

National T20 Cup live score, Balochistan vs Central Punjab live cricket score streaming online: Balochistan will face Central Punjab in the 28th match of National T20 Cup played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Central Punjab has won the toss and chose to field first.

So far, Central Punjab has played 9 matches and won 5 matches, on the other hand, Balochistan has played 8 matches and won only 3 matches.

Central Punjab stands on the 2nd position of the points table with 10 points and 0.437 net runs rate, while Balochistan stands on the last position of the points table with 6 points and -0.833 net run rate.

The tournament features 6 teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Match Details

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Live Score

Team Score Over Balochistan 162-7 20 Central Punjab 163-7 18.1

Watch Live Streaming

Squad:

Balochistan:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.