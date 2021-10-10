National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Lahore, 10 October 2021: Southern Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs in the 27 match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Southern Punjab ended their National T20 journey on a high as they defeated defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their tenth and final match.

Despite the victory, Southern Punjab exited the tournament before the semi-final as they could only bag 3 wins (6 points).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains in the semi-final despite the defeat as they are on course for a top 4 finish (5 wins and 4 defeats in 9 matches). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play their last group match against Northern tomorrow.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faltered in their 194 run chase despite solid contributions from Nabi Gul, Kamran Ghulam and Iftikhar.

Nabi scored 54 off 31 balls (5 boundaries, 3 sixes), he added 79 runs with Kamran who scored 46 off 33 (4 boundaries, 2 sixes).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needed 30 off the final over bowled by Mohammad Ilyas, Iftikhar and Niaz Khan managed 18 runs.

Iftikhar remained unbeaten on 33 off 21 (1 boundary, 3 sixes).

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to field first. Southern Punjab openers Tayyab Tahir and Sharoon Siraj (18) added 39 for the first wicket in 5 overs.

Tayyab then combined with Salman Ali Agha in 56 runs second-wicket stand. Salman was dismissed for 16 runs, wicketkeeper Azam Khan joined Tayyab for a breezy 35 runs third-wicket stand. Azam smashed 3 sixes and 1 boundary in his quickfire 25 off 13.

Tayyab was dismissed by Imran Khan Snr for a career-best 78 off 48 (8 boundaries, 3 sixes).

Skipper Aamer Yamin scored 24 off 13, while Yousuf Babar remained not out on 14 off 6 as Southern Punjab finished their innings with a formidable total.

Southern Punjab 193 for 5, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 78, Azam Khan 25, Aamer Yamin 24; Imran Khan Snr 2-35, Niaz Khan 2-42)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 182 for 6, 20 overs (Nabi Gul 54, Kamran Ghulam 46, Iftikhar Ahmed 33 not out; Mohammad Ilyas 2-38).

Player of the match: Tayyab Tahir