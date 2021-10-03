National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab | Match 18 | Live score
National T20 Cup: Today Southern Punjab will face Central Punjab in the 18th match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.
The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.
Central Punjab has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Match Details
Time:- 07:30 PM IST
Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Squad
Central Punjab:
Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.
Southern Punjab:
Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.
Live Score
Keep refreshing this page timely to stay updated!
|Teams
|Score
|Overs
|Southern Punjab
|90-6
|13
|Central Punjab
Watch Live Streaming
Read More
National T20 Cup: Northern beats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs
National T20 Cup: Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs in the...
Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan team for Sri Lanka tour
Pakistani cricketer, Saud Shakeel will lead the Pakistan team for the tour...
Ashes will go ahead 'with or without Joe Root': Paine
Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday that the Ashes will go...
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Live Score - Match 17
National T20 Cup: Today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Northern in the seventeenth...
Head coach Klusener plots Afghanistan’s World T20 bid away from home
JOHANNESBURG: Sporting assignments do not come much tougher than Lance Klusener’s role...