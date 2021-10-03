National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab | Match 18 | Live score

Suhaib Ahmed

03rd Oct, 2021. 07:53 pm
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab | Match 18 | Live score

National T20 Cup: Today Southern Punjab will face Central Punjab in the 18th match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Central Punjab has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Stadium: Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Squad

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.

Live Score

Keep refreshing this page timely to stay updated!

TeamsScoreOvers
Southern Punjab90-613
Central Punjab

Watch Live Streaming

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
National T20 Cup: Northern beats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs

National T20 Cup: Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs in the...
3 hours ago
Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan team for Sri Lanka tour

Pakistani cricketer, Saud Shakeel will lead the Pakistan team for the tour...
6 hours ago
Ashes will go ahead 'with or without Joe Root': Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday that the Ashes will go...
6 hours ago
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern Live Score - Match 17

National T20 Cup: Today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Northern in the seventeenth...
6 hours ago
Head coach Klusener plots Afghanistan’s World T20 bid away from home

JOHANNESBURG: Spor­ting assignments do not come much tougher than Lance Klusener’s role...
7 hours ago
Ramiz Raja issues indirect warning to PCB officials for drawing huge salaries

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja issued an indirect warning to...