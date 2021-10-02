Pandora Papers: ICIJ claims the new investigation is the most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet

The most extensive international research on the financial secrets held by high-profile personalities has been finalized under the name “Pandora Papers” and is ready to be released on Sunday.

The Pandora Papers are bigger than the Panama Papers in terms of data gathering and cooperation, made conceivable by the largest investigation team in the history of journalism in the world.

More than 600 reporters from around the world, belonging to 150 media groups spanning 117 countries, contributed to the research for two years.

The Pandora Papers contain 11.9 million files.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the revelation will be out tomorrow (Sunday) at 4:30 pm GMT, which means 9:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.