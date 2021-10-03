Ramiz Raja issues indirect warning to PCB officials for drawing huge salaries

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja issued an indirect warning to the board’s officials for drawing huge salaries. He said that everyone has to work as per their positions.

Ramiz raised the issue during the meeting with the board’s employees including directors, lower management, and ground staff members at the Imran Khan Enclosure in Gaddafi Stadium.

He stressed on employees to reduce expenses as much as they can and save costs. He further said that the prime minister himself told him how he saves expenses at the Prime Minister House and Office.

“We have to cut the expenses of the board. Have one cup of tea instead of two, use the air conditioner less and turn off the lights when you leave your offices,” said the PCB chairman.

When asked about his ambitions to overhaul Pakistan cricket, the former skipper remarked that the board must ensure that the squad becomes the best in the world.

“If our team does not become the number one team in the world, there is no reason for all of us to stay here,” he said. “We have to work to justify our presence here.”

Raja stated that his only aim was to improve Pakistan cricket, saying that the sport needed to be reformed at the grassroots level, which included improving pitch conditions.

Ramiz Raja isn’t the first person to offer tough instructions to PCB officials.

The PCB chairman sent a strong warning to domestic provincial team coaches on Friday, saying that “people who will perform a good job will stay, others will go home.”

Raja, according to Express News, criticised the instructors but gave them explicit instructions to improve their performance.