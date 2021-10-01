Shehbaz demands immediate reversal of petrol, LPG price hike

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has demanded the immediate reversal of the sharp increase in petroleum and LPG prices.

In a statement Shehbaz slammed the increase in petroleum prices and the spike in LPG and its subsidiary products. He said PM Imran did not fulfil his pledge of “committing suicide” if he sought IMF’s help but was not forcing the people of Pakistan to commit suicide because of the skyrocketing inflation.

“This government has snatched the right to survive from the people of Pakistan with its daily inflation bombardment,” read the statement.

The PML-N president said that on the one hand the national currency has been plummeting every day while on the other hand PM Imran was “butchering the people with inflation”.

“The blind government blindly burdens the masses with inflation and then has the audacity of saying that things were getting better,” he lambasted.

Shehbaz said that incumbent government used to tout that it would sell petrol at Rs 46 per litre but instead it has made it impossible for people to afford it.

“This increase in petroleum prices would lead to a price hike of all essential commodities,” warned the PML-N leader.

The opposition leader said the daily inflation hike has proven that the PTI government had presented a “fraudulent budget” which was nothing but lies.