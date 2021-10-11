Sri Lanka select final squad for T20 World Cup
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup tournament, dropping eight players from the original 23-member contingent.
Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and injured bowler Nuwan Pradeep were left out of the team, according to Sri Lanka Cricket selectors.
The T20 World Cup runs from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Sri Lanka’s revised squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya and Binura Fernando.
