T20 World Cup: ICC announces the prize money details
T20 World Cup: ICC announces the prize money details of the winners of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The winner will get a cheque of $ 1.6 million while the runners up will get $ 0.8 million, the International Cricket Council confirmed today.
All 16 teams participating in the tournament will receive part of the US $ 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from 17th October to 14th November.
The two losing semi-finalists will get $ 0.4 million each. As in 2016, there will be a bonus for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage. The winners in each of the 30 matches in that phase will receive $40,000, a total pot of $1,200,000.
The teams who confirmed to be competing in the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.
The 8 teams whose T20 World Cup campaigns end at that stage will get $70,000 each, a total pot of $560,000.
The winner from the 12 teams playing in the 1st round with get $40,000 each, a total pot of $480,000.
The 4 teams knocked out in the 1st round will get $40,000 each, a total pot of $ 160,000.
Teams whose campaigns begin in the 1st round are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, and Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, there will be 2 scheduled Drinks Intervals in each match that will last for 2 minutes and 30 seconds and will be taken at the midpoint of each innings.
Prize Money:
Winners ($ 1,600,000), Runners-Up ($ 800,000), 2 – Losing Semi-finalists ($ 400,000 each = $ 800,000), 30 – Round 2 Wins ($ 40,000 each = $ 1,200,000), 8 – Round 2 Exit ($ 70,000 each = $ 560,000), 12 – Round 1 Win ($ 40,000 each = $ 480,000), 4 – Round 1 Exit ($ 40,000 each = $ 160,000)
Total: $ 5,600,000
